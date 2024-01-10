LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As of January 10, 2024, the Greenbrier Humane Society has no more room available for dogs.

According to the Greenbrier Humane Society’s Facebook, there are no more kennels available for dogs due to the amount of dogs that have recently arrived. Until there is no more room, crates will be added to hold as many as they can.

Adoption is not the only way to help the animals, the foster program is another way to get them out of the Greenbrier Humane Society until they go to permanent homes.

While some pets are not ready for adoption, such as ones that are waiting for spay or neuter surgery, there is a foster-to-adopt program where they can still stay in a home until the adoption is final.