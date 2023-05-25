CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The portion of the Greenbrier River Trail that was forced to close due to the ongoing Lewisburg water project has reopened nine months ahead of schedule.

The roughly two-mile stretch between trailheads in Caldwell and Harper were reopened following a short ceremony hosted by Lewisburg mayor Beverly White.

Both city officials and trail enthusiasts were thrilled to be able to reopen the trail for memorial day weekend.

“It means everything to our community. People have waited a long time for this to happen, and I’m so happy that we were able to do it nine months ahead of time,” said Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White.

“There are so many things that this trail provides in terms of just physical activity and peace and quiet, and it’s an economic driver for the community as well,” said Chair of the Greenbrier River Trail Foundation Maggie Hutchison.

Lewisburg City Manager Misty Hill told 59News the mild winter helped speed up the construction process.

The estimated completion date for the remainder of the Lewisburg water project is September of 2024.