LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier Valley Airport is one of three airports across the state to receive 8.7 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $8,756,448 from the U.S. DOT for three West Virginia airport projects. The funding will support a new equipment building at the Greenbrier Valley Airport, upgrades to runway and taxiway infrastructure at the Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport and an environmental impact review at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

“I am pleased DOT is investing in three airport projects across West Virginia to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state. West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)