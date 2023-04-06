LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Airport held an exercise to make sure that their employees are ready for any emergency.

With help from the Lewisburg and Frankford Volunteer Fire Departments, the Greenbrier Valley Airport hosted a live-fire training exercise on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration requires this training every year to ensure that the airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighting emergency response teams are ready for any potential emergencies.

This year, the training involved a 45 foot fuselage from the WVU Fire Academy, which simulated a fully engulfed airplane and a fire mat. This hands on experience helps the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting teams prepare for any emergency.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport said they remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all passengers and personnel, and this training is a vital part of that effort.