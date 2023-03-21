MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company took to Facebook to announce very disheartening news to their customers.

In a heartfelt post made Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. announced that as of March 7, 2023, their employees have been furloughed. Along with employee furloughing, the taproom has also been closed indefinitely.

In the post the brewing company expresses they are hopeful their products will reach shelves and taps again.

Distributors do have some product still available in the market for the time being.