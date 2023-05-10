CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) – The CTE Showcase consists of 8 classes at Greenbrier West High School. These classes help students hone their crafts in their chosen field and even build on them.

The classes offered at Greenbrier West are Agriculture, ASL, Business, Carpentry, Culinary, Engineering, JROTC and Welding.

Greenbrier Board of Education Members were at the high school to watch the students and assess based on classroom guidelines.

The showcase gives the CTE students the opportunity to show off what they have been working towards all year.

“It feels great actually, all the stuff that we do normally people don’t get to see. Unless they are buying something from us. We take pride in it.” said Roy Loudermilk, an associate in the carpentry class.

Some of the products and items produced by these Greenbrier West students are even for sale!

Each class has creations that the community can buy to support them while giving students real world skills that they may not otherwise be able to obtain while in school.

“You can get skills that you wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else. Like if you didn’t have the opportunity to. This is a good place to get them and things like that.” said Mason Brown, the welding shop manager.

The showcase concluded with a presentation by the Greenbrier West High School Aliance Interpreting Agency. The students put on skits and had rounds of American Sign Language trivia.