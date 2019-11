WESTERN, WV (WVNS) – State Police are on the scene of a shooting in Greenbrier County on Jettsville Road. Details are still very limited, but there are reports of possible injuries.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 29. Quinwood Ambulance is on the scene to assist WVSP.

