UPDATE: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 @ 4:45 p.m. | SAM BLACK, WV (WVNS) — One lane of U.S. Route 60, starting at Tommy Hall Road in Greenbrier County was reopened.

The original closure was due to high water in the area!

Stick with 59News while we provide updates on the road closure.

SAM BLACK, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Route 60 at Sam Black Church Road in Greenbrier County is closed due to high water.

According to WV 511, both eastbound lanes and westbound lanes of Route 60 will be closed until the high water lowers.

Drivers are asked to avoid travelling through this area. Always remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

