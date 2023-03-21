SAM BLACK, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch reported Interstate-64 East was shutdown due to a tractor-trailer fire.

At 5:30p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, a tractor-trailer caught fire according to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials. Both lanes of I-64 East between Sam Black and Alta have been shut down.

Tri-County VFD, Clintonville VFD, Lewisburg VFD, Alderson EMS, West Virginia State Police and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded on scene. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management advises to use the Sam Black exit to avoid the shutdown.