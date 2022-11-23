UPDATE 4:46P.M. — The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management have confirmed both Route 60 and Route 20 are clear and have reopened.

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Greenbrier Dispatch confirmed two routes in Greenbrier County are closed today, November 23, 2022, after a tractor trailer crashed at the intersection of the two routes.

Rainelle Fire Department along with Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are clearing the scene after a single tractor trailer wrecked. No injuries were reported at the time.

The intersection of Rt. 60 and Rt. 20 are completely closed after the accident. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

