Legendary jazz singer from Alderson to be honored with marker

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Alderson’s ‘Bricktop’ Smith will be recognized with a marker thanks to a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation.

Born in Alderson in 1894, Smith was a legendary African American jazz singer who rose up through the jazz clubs of Chicago to New York, Paris, Rome and Mexico City. Mayor Travis Copenhaver, said, this will be the second ‘legend and lore’ marker in the town, following the lion marker which stands along the river.

“Previously, with the lion marker it was kind of to help people to understand why we have the lions for the brand. Well, in this case this is another history issue for us that if we don’t keep it alive and don’t keep people informed than its dead and people won’t know that it is a part of us.”

A dedication ceremony will be scheduled once the marker is installed.