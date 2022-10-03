LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The City of Lewisburg has been forced to issue boil water notices and wrestle with water outages frequently recently. That issue is about to change for the city.

Currently, Lewisburg’s water treatment plant operates 24 hours a day at almost full capacity. This has caused a slew of recurring water problems because of mechanical failures, source water contamination, and leaks that are hard to find due to the karst terrain.

Gov. Jim Justice held an event to solve those problems today, September 3, 2022. He joined officials from the City of Lewisburg to break ground on a $63 million project to upgrade and modernize the Lewisburg water system.

“Today is an incredible, incredible day. Lewisburg is a place a lot of people want to come to but haven’t been able to because we don’t have the water. Now, we can say Lewisburg is an area where we can welcome growth.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The City of Lewisburg is the Regional Water Supplier for all of Greenbrier County and serves approximately 12,000 customers in Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Renick, Frankford, Maxwelton, Fairlea, and Caldwell.

Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, Lewisburg City Manager Misty Hill, Lewisburg City Council members Sarah Elkins, Franklin Johnson, Valerie Pritt, and other project leaders all attended

“Gov. Justice, we’re so grateful for you being here. We thank you so much for the $7 million that took us to the finish line. You have our deepest appreciation.” Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White

The proposed upgrades include:

Upgrading the water treatment plant’s capacity from 1,200 gpm to 4,000 gpm, more than tripling its current output. Relocating the source of water supply upstream of the landfill and salvage yard which requires nearly 2 miles of 24″ water line and a new raw water intake facility. Construction of 3 million gallons of additional storage tanks in the system. Replacement of undersized water mains in the system along with redundant supply lines to further minimize future outages.

The project will increase the quality and quantity of potable water to the city’s customers and the overall resiliency of the system by providing a safe and dependable supply of water. It will also allow new customers to be added to the water system.

“The very thing that gives us life is water. Without any question, water is essential in every way and in every aspect of our lives.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)





The winning bid for the project totals $63.468 million, with $39.834 million from a USDA loan, $12.914 million from a USDA grant, $7,586,106.26 from a WDA EEGF grant, $165,000 from IJDC grant, and $2,968,893.74 from the City of Lewisburg.