Lewisburg flies no flags for Fourth of July due to ‘scheduling error’

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Due to an apparent scheduling error, there were no American flags flown during the Independence Day holiday in Lewisburg.

The City of Lewisburg released a statement through a now-deleted Facebook post. The post claimed it was a “scheduling error”, and included an apology from Mayor Beverly White.

59News spoke with Lewisburg City Police Chief, Chris Teubert, who said, “I spoke with the Mayor and City Manager. American flags are flown in the city of Lewisburg year round. Two weeks ago was West Virginia Day. A work order was put in to take down the American Flags and fly the WV flag. After, another work order was placed to remove the WV Flag and to put up the American Flags. Due to employee error, the WV flags were taken down but the American Flags weren’t put back up. As soon as the error was noticed, the American flags were put up.”

The Greenbrier County Republican Club and Executive Committee released a statement condemning the error in a separate Facebook post.

“The Greenbrier County Republican Party strongly condemns the City of Lewisburg’s pathetic apology for their lack of American flags and patriotism during the July 4th holiday. Independence Day has been celebrated for 245 years. ‘Scheduling error’ is the epitome of bullcrap.”

Lewisburg residents will be holding a ‘patriot parade’ tonight, Monday, July 5, in response to the oversight. 59News is still working on getting a statement from Mayor White on the situation.