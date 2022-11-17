LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg Foundation, a non-profit formed by city business leaders, announced today, November 17, 2022, a new program they are launching to help with a recent issue in tree removals in the area.

The Tree Replacement Program is now in the process of planting 15 good-sized trees in the community. The goal is to plant 200 trees over the next 10 years.

Brochures about this project are available at the Greenbrier Visitor Center. For more information contact TRP Administrator Rod Curry at rjc4872@gmai.com or 303-359-9649, or the Lewisburg Foundation at tag@tagstudio.com or 304-647-3520.