LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg Water System other than the Town of Renick remains under a boil water advisory, and there is currently no access to a potable water tank for the area.

According to the City of Lewisburg Facebook page, they were told there is currently zero access to a potable water tanker to help residents with the boil water issues.

Other communities in the State are in dire need of potable water because they have no water source because of flooding. At this time the City of Lewisburg has a water source available it just needs to be boiled to use it. The State will not be providing the City with a potable water tanker. City of Lewisburg Facebook

The Greenbrier County Office of Emergency Management has some rules and tips when boiling water for use.

Bring water to rolling boil

Let water boil for at least one minute

Cool water before using

Use pre-packaged bottled water if unable to boil water

All residents are to continue boiling water for ALL uses until being notified of the boil water advisory being lifted.

Stick with 59News while we provide updates on the Lewisburg boil water advisory.