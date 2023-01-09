LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Lewisburg’s annual Martin Luther King Day celebration will make its long-awaited return.

After two years of celebrating virtually, the community will once again come together in person to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Planning committee member Larry Davis said the event is an opportunity for members of the community to show each other love and support.

“They get an opportunity to reinforce each other’s beliefs, and desires, and commitment to what Martin Luther King Jr. brought forth,” said Davis.

The event will start with a march from the Greenbrier County Courthouse to Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

At the church, keynote speaker Crystal Good, publisher of Black By God THE WEST VIRGINIAN will address the crowd.