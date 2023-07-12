RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – The CARE Coalition is a group in Greenbrier County made up of representatives from multiple agencies and organizations within the county.

The coalition emphasizes collaboration between the agencies to fight substance abuse in their shared community.

Joyce Martin with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health said fighting substance use disorder benefits everyone in the community.

“We figure if we can help them and improve their quality of life, and give them treatment and recovery, it’s better for us all,” said Martin.

The organization includes representatives from the Greenbrier County Board of Education, the committee on aging, the health department, the Renick Community Center, Seneca Mental Health Services, Bethesda Church, the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and more. The monthly coalition meetings allow administrators from all of these organizations to plan and work together on improving community health.

Nicole Massey works at the Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg, a domestic and sexual violence resource center, and she told 59News that reducing substance use keeps everyone in the community safer.

“Whenever you have victims seeking assistance that are victims of either domestic or sexual violence, unfortunately we do see a significant number of victims or their abusers who experience substance use. So the correlation between the two is very great, unfortunately,” Massey said.

CARE Coalition co-chair Brittany Masters is the Executive Director of Communities in Schools in Greenbrier County, and she said stopping substance use in the community helps to keep students safe.

“A lot of our students are impacted by Substance Abuse Disorder. A lot of times it is multi-generational,” Masters told 59News. “So this is another way we can say to students ‘there is a way to a future that is productive and that you are proud of.'”