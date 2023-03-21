RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — The Rainelle Fire Department and its volunteer firefighters reported the passing of a prominent figure in their ranks.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, The Rainelle Fire Dept. announced the passing of their Fire Chief Doug Estep on their Facebook. Doug had served the Rainelle Fire Department for more than 51 years.

Fire Chief Doug Estep will have a wake and viewing service at Wallace & Wallace located in Rainelle on Friday, March 24 from 5p.m. to 8p.m. The funeral service will also be held at Wallace & Wallace on Saturday, March 25 at 11a.m.

If any department wants to attend the procession please contact Nutall FD Chief Tommy Coleman at 304-228-9569.