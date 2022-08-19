FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nationwide initiative working to help veterans find something new to enjoy.

This group out of Lewisburg makes different flies or lures to catch trout, bass, and other fish along the local rivers and lakes.

Project Leader Ted Martin said this program inspired him to step outside of his comfort zone.

“I got in this program myself approximately twelve years ago in Beckley and had been in and out with it since then it’s just comradery, commonalities, getting out on the water, and just something to do that’s a little better than watching TV,” Martin said.

The group teaches incoming participants how to make a fly, how to make your own rod, and most importantly, how to fly fish.

Martin said it can give veterans a new passion they didn’t think they could have.

“We’re all veterans ourselves and all veterans communicate differently with each other than they do in public. It kind of gives them a military family again that they’ve been away from or used to years earlier,” Martin said.

To find out how to join in on the fly fishing fun, visit their website.