LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man from Greenbrier County was reported missing according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Johnny Ward II was reported missing on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Ward is reportedly driving a white Chevrolet Malibu with a pink CNA sticker on the back windshield. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office asks if you should see Ward or the reported vehicle to contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you have seen Mr. Ward or this vehicle in the past week, please contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634.