Marshall Sanford Stand Down takes place in Rainelle

The Marshall Sanford Stand Down took place at Rainelle’s Armory Thursday, May 23, 2019, to help homeless or at-risk veterans. These veterans were able to go to the Rainelle Armory for the Marshall Sanford Stand Down. US Army Veteran John Jude was one of many who came by to pick up some essentials that were provided.

“I picked up boots, a book bag, t-shirts, pants, just all kinds of stuff,” Jude said. 

The Marshall Sanford Stand Down has become a tradition for many veterans. The event received its name from veteran Marshall Sanford who wanted to help others who fought for our country. Brian Sullivan from Veterans Employment said it is an honor to be a part in serving people who served for the nation.

“Oh it’s outstanding, I think it’s why most of us do what we do is we see that transformation in their lives and you know it’s just an amazing feeling,” Sullivan said. 

Veterans like John get to feel respected and acknowledged for all they have done for the country through events like the Stand Down.

“It makes me feel very good that veterans are appreciated for their good service. Like I said they’ve got a lot of good stuff here, there are a lot of good services, this is really a good thing,” Jude said. 

