WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report a minivan struck one of the WVDOH’s work trucks on Interstate 64, while in an active work zone, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

WVDOH work crews were removing road work signs from I-64 between mileposts 180 and 181 when a purple Kia minivan swerved around a truck, drove onto the shoulder where crews were working and slammed into the back of a WVDOH work truck and sign trailer.

The WVDOH workers were able to move up an embankment to escape the crash. No injuries were reported after the crash.

“This just reinforces the need for all motorists to pay attention when they’re driving, especially when they’re going through work zones.” Jim Moore, P.E., WVDOH District 9 Engineer.

The WVDOT urges drivers to remain alert when traveling through work zones. Pay attention to signage and abide by posted speed limits.