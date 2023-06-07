RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Early voting for municipal elections across Greenbrier County is already underway.

In Rainelle, current mayor Robin Williams is up for re-election, running against former Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton.

Town Recorder Ron Fleshman runs against challenger Bill Bell.

Town council positions are up for election as well with eight candidates running. Election day in Rainelle is Tuesday, June 13th.

The city of Lewisburg will hold its municipal election for mayor and two city council positions on the 13th as well.

The city of Ronceverte held its municipal election on Tuesday, June 6.