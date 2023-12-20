GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A new Deputy has recently been sworn in Greenbrier County.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Bart Baker was sworn in as Chief Deputy of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

Baker’s background includes being a 21 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and he is also a United States Military Veteran.

“I am pleased to appoint Bart Baker as Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Department. He has years of experience and expertise, and I am confident that he will do an excellent job for the department and the citizens of Greenbrier County. I am looking forward to working closely with him during my last year in office,” expressed Sheriff Sloan.

Sheriff Sloan also wanted to show his appreciation to Josh Martin. Martin has served as his Chief Deputy during the last seven years. Not only did do an exceptional job serving, but he did a wonderful job keeping the department and citizens of Greenbrier County safe and took care of their well being.