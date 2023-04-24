LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Aaron Bradley Davis took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, which was administered by Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Davis has lived in Greenbrier County his whole life and also serves in the West Virginia National Guard. This was a big achievement for him, and he is looking forward to this new career journey. Upon achieving this goal, Davis stated, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

“Aaron is a welcome addition to our department, and he is eager to begin his new career. Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, he is going to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county. We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and his commitment to public service for the citizens of Greenbrier County,” commented Sheriff Sloan about this great achievement.