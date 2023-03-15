RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Extreme sport enthusiasts will soon have a new skate shop to get all their extreme sports gear in Ronceverte, WV.

Sarah Driggers with the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce announced a new skate shop will have their grand opening on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10 A.M.

The Skate Shop offers skateboards and accessories, bikes, clothing, and more. Many of the items sold in the shop are West Virginia made. The owners, James and Joanne Holt, moved to Lewisburg during COVID-19 in which they started to be involved with the local community. Their love for the outdoors helped make the Ronceverte Skate Shop happen.

“We hope to grow this business into something that becomes a resource and safe haven for

children and families in the area. We want kids to have opportunities to try new

things and just want to make a difference for them and our community, no matter how small.” Joanne Holt, Co-owner of Ronceverte Skate Shop

The Ronceverte Skate Shop is located at 543 Edgar Avenue in Ronceverte, WV. For more information, people can email info@theronceverteskateshop.com or call (304) 207-0234.