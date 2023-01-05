RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier County Commission is talking with Thrasher Group, an engineering company, about a project that could bring public water to more people in the county.

A new project would see Greenbrier Public Service District 2 in Rainelle extend its water service along Route 60 from Rainelle through Charmco, as well as onto a second stretch of Route 60 from Sam Black Church to Asbury.

Project manager Ryan Boustany said the project would bring more stability to an area that relies primarily on well water, which can vary in its level of quality.

“We met (years ago), had a public meeting, had probably about 150 people show up, and got a pretty good idea of the need for water in the area,” said Boustany.

The project would hook up an estimated 400 individuals to the public water system.

On Tuesday, January 10, a public interest meeting where folks can ask questions or sign up to be included in the project, will be held at the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Boustany told 59News it is fitting the meeting will be held at a fire station because having reliable access to clean water will be a major upgrade for first responders and public safety.

“It’s huge for them. We would put a fire hydrant right by their firehouse so they’re not having to drive very far to fill up their trucks,” said Boustany.

Boustany said the project would also see fire hydrants added along Route 60, and other major roads in the western part of the county, like Loudermilk Road and Shoestring Trail.

He also said although folks might be concerned about paying a water bill, switching to public water will save many folks money in the long term, rather than having to pay for expensive well repairs.

“I think it is overlooked a lot of times, the reliability of water. Being able to turn on a faucet, and good clean drinking water will come out,” said Boustany. “You don’t have to worry about any kind of treatment, any kind of filters. There’s no maintenance on your end.”

As of now, there is no official timeline for when the project will begin.