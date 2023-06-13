ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Alderson Main Street sponsored the second Open Mic Night of the season at the historic Alderson Train Depot.

Although there was a possibility of inclement weather, thirty-six musicians and audience members enjoyed a night of being together enjoying music, with a few new faces showing up to the event.

From May to October on the first Saturday of the month, from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., this event gives musicians, old and new the opportunity to play with each other, as well as learn from each other. Event organizer Marcia Sutherland said, “In our second season, it looks like we’re getting established as a family-friendly place to spend a Saturday evening”.

For more information on Open Mic at the Depot, you can go to Alderson Main Street’s Facebook page or contact Don Sutherland at donsutherland2003@yahoo.com.