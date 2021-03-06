Organizations in Greenbrier County hand out 1,200 food boxes to families

RUPERT, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday morning, volunteers met at the new Rupert Elementary School to hand out food boxes to families. Volunteers handed out 1,200 food boxes.

Brittany Masters is the Executive Director of Communities in Schools in Greenbrier County.

“Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is partnering with other entities to get the boxes distributed to families,” Masters said. “So, we are partnering with Rupert Elementary, The Greenbrier Board of Education who are supplying the forklifts to help get these boxes off the truck.”

Masters said this food distribution is a part of the Save the Children through the Farmers to Families program, but other local organizations also helped to arrange the event.

She said a lot of people struggled this year because of the pandemic, and this food distribution is just one way to help out a local family.

“Under normal circumstances, we have a lot of families in Greenbrier County and in the Greenbrier Valley that really struggle, we have a lot of food insecurities in this county alone,” Masters said. “Those are under normal circumstances, but when you add a once in a lifetime pandemic, job loss, furloughs the need has been expediency greater this year.”

Masters said the goal of this drive thru food distribution is to make sure every kid in Greenbrier County is fed.

“We understand that a child can not focus on school if they are going hungry, a child can not focus on school if they have an empty belly, and they haven’t slept well. So, this is a part of our contribution in helping the students,” Masters said.

Feeding one child at a time.