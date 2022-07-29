CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police confirmed a person was hit by a car in the Caldwell area of Greenbrier County on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Trooper First Class D.P. Dillon is investigating the incident that occurred during the early Friday morning hours. He’s asking any person with information to contact the Lewisburg Detachment at (304) 647-7600.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

