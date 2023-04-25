MAPLEDALE, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Monongahela National Forest announced plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Brushy Mountain area of Greenbrier County.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, officials with the Monongahela National Forest plan to perform a prescribed burn on 140 acres within the Brushy Mountain Area near Mapledale, WV. The burn aims to increase successional habitat within the project area by increasing open and brushy habitat that provides nesting, foraging, and cover habitat and young forests for wildlife such as ruffed grouse, wild turkey, and small mammals.

If the weather permits, the area will be closed to the public for several days to ensure public safety. Residents in the area may see or smell smoke for this time period and are asked to drive cautiously if they encounter smoke while traveling through the neighboring areas.

Prescribed fires are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Monongahela National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and takes into consideration environmental factors. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burns will be postponed.

For more information on prescribed burns, visit InciWeb Wild Fire Government’s website.