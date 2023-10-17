WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A power outage is planned to upgrade facilities in Greenbrier County.

The outage is planned for Wednesday, October 25, 2023 and is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In case of bad weather, the make-up day will be November 1, 2023.

Around 165 customers will be affected by the outage in the White Sulphur Springs area, however Downtown White Sulphur Springs will not be affected.

Customers who will be affected by the power outage will get an automated call to the number associated with their account.