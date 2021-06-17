Potable water tanker makes it to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Due to a prolonged boil water advisory for the entire Lewisburg water system, a potable water tank is at Lewisburg Fire Station #2.

People, especially senior citizens, are encouraged to bring clean containers to fill with water. Acceptable containers can include gallon jugs, five gallon containers, or coolers with lids.

Again, the tanker is currently at Lewisburg Fire Station #2 at, 3673 Jefferson St N, Lewisburg, WV. Senior citizens needing assistance are asked to call (304) 667-3967.