GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Monongahela National Forest burns in Peach Orchard and Lick Mountain are underway.

The two prescribed burns were announced earlier in the week. Since the weather was still favorable, crews started the burns earlier today, March 22, 2022, around 11 AM. The 1,119-acre Peach Orchard burn area is located northwest of Blue Bend Recreation Area. Lick Mountain burn area is 405 acres located west of Neola.

These prescribed burns will restore, maintain, and enhance wildlife habitat by creating conditions that favor oak reproduction (or regeneration). Many animals depend on oak trees for food, eating acorns, leaves and even bark. Oak tree regeneration is a cycle. Mature oaks need to produce acorns, those acorns need to germinate into young oaks, and then those young oaks need enough sunlight to grow up and mature. A problem at any stage can make the entire cycle fail.

The Peach Orchard and Lick Mountain burn areas will be closed to the public for the rest of the day, and may be closed for the next several days, to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on roads near the burn areas before and during burning. Residents and Forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days. If you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions. Updates on the status of the burns can be found here: