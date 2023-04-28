LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Project Healing Waters and students from Alderson Elementary got to spend a day out on the water.

Project Healing Waters is a non profit organization that puts together fly fishing expeditions for disabled veterans. Veterans and students from Alderson Elementary got to spend the day together on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Members of the organization’s Beckley chapter joined the students, and got to share life lessons while working on their fishing skills.

“It’s just fun to be outside and do some stuff that you’re not used to doing,” said Emma Lightner, a 5th grader at Alderson Elementary.

“You put a fisherman out in the river, who’s got anxieties, you can just watch all those anxieties float down the river behind them. It changes their lives,” said Mike Davis, Program Lead for Project Healing Waters Beckley.

There are nine Project Healing Waters chapters here in West Virginia and all are open to veterans with any disability.