GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Greenbrier County Health Department announced two rabid raccoons were caught in the area.

Greenbrier County residents in the zip code area of 24931 and 24901 are advised to avoid wildlife as the Greenbrier County Health Department reports two rabid raccoons with a case of rabies were caught. Residents are asked to urgently avoid raccoons and bats, as they are the most common carrier of rabies.

The area zip code 24931 includes: Clintonville, Alta, Smoot, Kieffer, Meadow Bluff and Piercy’s Mill, West Virginia. The area zip code 24901 includes: Lewisburg, Fairlea, Morlunda, Hopper, Maxwelton, Loopemount, Richland, Brantville and North Caldwell. The Greenbrier County Health Department advises anyone with an animal wound wash the wound and report it to the local health department immediately.

Rabies vaccinations for children and animals are available. For more information, visit the Greenbrier County Health Department’s website.