Rabies clinics coming to Greenbrier County

Every year in Greenbrier County animal hospitals participate in rabies clinics. For a week, doctors will go around to different clinics to give animals the rabies vaccine.

Doctor Mary Ann Mann with the Lewisburg Veterinary Hospital said legally pet owners have to get the vaccine for their pets in West Virginia.

“You have six opportunities to get an $8 rabies vaccine,” Mann said. “Rabies vaccine is required by law in the state of West Virginia, so you are in violation if you do not get your dog or cat vaccinated, and we start at 12 weeks of age.”

The rabies clinics start on Monday, June 10, and run until June 17.

Here is a complete list of locations:

Monday, June 10:

Craig, Intersection

Rainelle, Dr. Wilson’s Office

Marfrance, Leonard Wade’s Driveway

Quinwood, McKenzie Park

Leslie, Post Office

Tuesday, June 11:

Charmco, Meadow River Plant & Produce

Hines, Missionary Baptist Church

Rupert, Fire House

Smoot, Baptist Church

Grassy Meadows, Leef’s Store

Wednesday, June 12:

Clintonville, Community House

Asbury, Community House

Fort Spring, Across from Funeral Home

Ronceverte, Methodist Church

Organ Cave, Community Center

Thursday, June 13:

Auto, Woodland Church

Renick, Jr. High Park

Frankford, Parking lot across from Frankford Presbyterian Church

Williamsburg, Fire House

Cornstalk, Store

Friday, June 14:

Neola, Young’s Store

Alvon, Camp Wood

White Sulphur Springs, Memorial Park

Tuckahoe, Pentecostal Church

Caldwell, Boat Ramp

Monday, June 17: