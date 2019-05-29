Rabies clinics coming to Greenbrier County

Every year in Greenbrier County animal hospitals participate in rabies clinics. For a week, doctors will go around to different clinics to give animals the rabies vaccine. 

Doctor Mary Ann Mann with the Lewisburg Veterinary Hospital said legally pet owners have to get the vaccine for their pets in West Virginia.

“You have six opportunities to get an $8 rabies vaccine,” Mann said. “Rabies vaccine is required by law in the state of West Virginia, so you are in violation if you do not get your dog or cat vaccinated, and we start at 12 weeks of age.”

The rabies clinics start on Monday, June 10, and run until June 17. 

Here is a complete list of locations:

Monday, June 10:

  • Craig, Intersection
  • Rainelle, Dr. Wilson’s Office
  • Marfrance, Leonard Wade’s Driveway
  • Quinwood, McKenzie Park
  • Leslie, Post Office

Tuesday, June 11:

  • Charmco, Meadow River Plant & Produce
  • Hines, Missionary Baptist Church
  • Rupert, Fire House
  • Smoot, Baptist Church
  • Grassy Meadows, Leef’s Store

Wednesday, June 12:

  • Clintonville, Community House
  • Asbury, Community House
  • Fort Spring, Across from Funeral Home
  • Ronceverte, Methodist Church
  • Organ Cave, Community Center

Thursday, June 13:

  • Auto, Woodland Church
  • Renick, Jr. High Park
  • Frankford, Parking lot across from Frankford Presbyterian Church
  • Williamsburg, Fire House
  • Cornstalk, Store

Friday, June 14:

  • Neola, Young’s Store
  • Alvon, Camp Wood
  • White Sulphur Springs, Memorial Park
  • Tuckahoe, Pentecostal Church
  • Caldwell, Boat Ramp

Monday, June 17:

  • Lewisburg Veterinary Hospital 
  • Greenbrier Veterinary Hospital 
  • Alderson Veterinary Service
  • Seneca Trail Animal Hospital
  • Callison Veterinary Clinic
  • Frankford Veterinary Hospital

