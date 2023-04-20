GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier River Trail State Park will be hosting the Great Greenbrier River Race event for all who are interested.

According to WV State Parks, this race is held every year on the last Saturday of April, making this year’s race take place on April 29. Full of great prizes, good food, and live music, this event attracts people from all over the state.

The event was originally intended for teams consisting of four members, canoeists, bicyclists, and runners. Now, it has become a time where solo racers to enjoy their time on the beautiful Greenbrier River.

You will start in Marlington to run the trail and take it north to a turnaround point, then head back to town. After that, you will hop in your boats and paddle down river to the blue bridge in Buckeye. Then, you will run to your bikes and ride down the south trail and turn around to head north past the starting point in Marlington to win the race.

So, if you want race your way down to the Greenbrier River for some fast fun, then the Great Greenbrier River Race is the place to go.

To register, visit runsignup.com.