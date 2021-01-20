UPDATE: New sentence for Rainelle man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl in 2017

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — 1/20/2021 12:40 a.m. UPDATE: A man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl is given a new sentence.

Andrew Bostic was sentenced an additional 1-3 years in the state penitentiary on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, according to Greenbrier County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Ryan Blake. Blake said Bostic pleaded guilty to one count of second degree sexual assault instead of two counts in the third degree.

Bostic was also given three years of probation, and 35 years of extended supervision once he is released from prison. According to Blake, it is up to the courts if probation begins while Bostic is serving time or upon his release. Bostic also completed the program for youthful offenders.

Bostic sexually assaulted a then-12-year-old girl in Rainelle back in March 2017.

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — 8/15/2018 4:48 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A sexual assault case from Rainelle back in 2017 leads to a guilty plea. On Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, Andrew Bostic, 19, of Rainelle was sentenced to serve two, one to five year terms in the state penitentiary.

Bostic pleaded guilty on two counts of third degree sexual assault. The victim in the case was a 12-year-old girl. The crimes happened in March 2017.

Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney, Patrick Via, said Bostic will be allowed to discharge his sentence by completing the program for youthful offenders at the Anthony Correctional Center. He will have to go through sex offender treatment as a part of the program.

The judge also imposed 25 years of intensive sex offender supervision upon Bostic’s release from prison. Bostic did not speak at his sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department with help from the Child and Youth Advocacy Center.