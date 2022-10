RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch report today, October 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30p.m. a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident.

One car has been reported to be flipped on its roof causing the road to be closed. Deputies are on scene and have reported no known injuries.

River Road remains closed as officers investigate and advise the public to find alternate routes.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.