ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 30, 2022 that a lane on WV Route 12 in Lewisburg will be reduced to one lane next week.

Alta Drive will be reduced to one lane of traffic 1.46 miles north of the intersection of WV 63 and WV 12 at Alderson from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, through December 17, 2022, for a slip repair.

The repair will remain on schedule unless weather or unforeseen circumstances prohibit so. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone.