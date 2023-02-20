LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg has announced that some of the funds raised from their ‘Denim Day’ fundraiser are going to the Greenbrier Humane Society.

You may have seen the Robert C. Clinic (RCBC) team wearing blue jeans on Fridays, but did you know they are doing so for a good cause? “Denim Day” is a fundraiser where their team has the chance to break dress code policy if they donate $2 to a local charity each Friday.

Every year, the team at RCBC votes to decide which charity receives these funds. Over the next few weeks, RCBC will be meeting with many of these local organizations who do so much for those in need.

This week they are meeting with Greenbrier Humane Society. The mission of this non-profit includes:

to protect animals from neglect/abuse and exploitation

to advocate for their interest and welfare

to inspire awareness and compassion for all living things.

The Greenbrier Humane Society provide services such as a spay neuter program, adoption, lost and found, and educational programs with area schools!

Pictured here (top to bottom) accepting the check is Merida Doss (Executive Director), Sarah Wiley, Nikita Honaker (Administrative Assistants), and Millie!

Robert C. Byrd Clinic thanks the Greenbrier Humane Society for the services they provide for all animals in the community.