LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — This season, to help fight against the flu, the Robert C. Byrd Clinic will be offering flu shots.

The flu shot clinic will be taking place on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Lewisburg location.

Flu shots will be administered to anyone six months or older. They are free to anyone who can show proof of Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage Plans. Be sure to bring your insurance card and ID.

Anyone willing to receive a shot can call 304-645-3220 ext. 2 or stop by at the event.