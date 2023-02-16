RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – The city of Ronceverte is laying the groundwork to turn the community into a major tourist attraction.

Ronceverte Director of Parks and Recreation Dan Withrow told 59News the city is planning to completely renovate the downtown and Ronceverte Island Park areas to take full advantage of the Greenbrier River.

“We just feel like we’re sitting on a unique environment that could become truly something special,” said Withrow.

The comprehensive plan for the project will include a disc golf course, a mini golf course, a pedestrian bridge lined with food trucks, and much much more.

The city plans to renovate the outdoor amphitheater in Ronceverte Island Park to create a roughly 3,000 seat concert venue.

They also plan to offer tubing, kayaking, water sports and much much more to bring tourists to the River City.

“They’re going to need to rent a canoe, to rent a paddleboard or a kayak, and we actually have a couple of outfitter companies starting to look at the potential to open up a new location where they can rent those, and also where they can run shuttles,” said Withrow.

Bringing tourists to Ronceverte to tube down the river or take in a concert at the new amphitheater may be a good idea, but where will the tourists stay?

Withrow told 59News the city already owns large areas of land on the other side of the river that they plan on turning into RV Parks, campsites, or even sites for yurts or tiny homes.

But before Ronceverte can really start to attract tourists, the city will have to seriously invest both time and money into removing dilapidated structures and fighting back against years of overgrowth on the city’s walking and biking trails.

But it is an investment Withrow believes will be more than worth it in the long run.

“This is not just about Ronceverte. This is about the Greenbrier Valley, this is about southern West Virginia. This is about changing the whole image and creating a tourist environment that probably should have happened 30 or 40 years ago,” said Withrow.

Another key aspect of the long-term project in Ronceverte will be revitalizing the city’s downtown area.

The first new business to open in that downtown area is the recently renovated Sportsman Tavern. The sportsman had a successful opening weekend last weekend as they welcomed their first patrons.

Bartender Amber Marcus said she feels proud to be leading the charge for Ronceverte’s next chapter.

“Ronceverte has been really slow for a long time and it’s nice to see new businesses opening and having stuff come back here and places to go,” said Marcus. “Instead of just a town you drive through now you can stop and enjoy a beer or a snack.”

Owners of the Sportsman are hoping to have outdoor seating with umbrella tables available for customers by this summer.