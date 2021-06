RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The entire Ronceverte water system will be shutting down at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The temporary shutdown is being done to connect lines throughout the system. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the water is hoped to be turned back on by Friday morning at 7 a.m.

Residents are instructed to have bottled water during the shutoff for any water needs.