RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – The Ronceverte Food Truck Festival is back starting June 15, 2023 along Edgar Avenue.

The festival runs for three nights. The focus will be on raising awareness and funds for ALS research. All proceeds will benefit the ALS Association in partnership with this weekend’ s Red Nose River Float. Music begins at 6:30 in the afternoon with food and activities to enjoy as well.

After an enormously successful opening in May, June’s Food Truck Festival will have more of everything — including more food trucks, more space, games, and more vendors.

“It was really overwhelming. We even had one food truck vendor say they sold as much on Saturday and Sunday as they did at the State Fair from Sunday through Thursday. Another said they had sold out of their stock so it was just a great turnout and we hope to have equal or greater turnout this year.” Dan Withrow, Coordinator

On Friday, June 15, 2023, the fun begins at 12 P.M. and runs until 10 P.M. That Saturday, it runs from 11 A.M. until 10 P.M. with the same lineup.