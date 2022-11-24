ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, along with Greenbrier Dispatch, confirm a Route in Alderson is closed after a single tractor trailer got stuck, blocking the road.

Route 12 in Alderson, between Alta Dr. and Chestnut Ave, is closed due to a semi-truck backing into a ditch, blocking the area for travel. Alderson Police Department along with Alderson Fire Department are clearing the scene as of 10a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

