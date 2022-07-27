RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – Route 60 is closed due to high flood waters after the rain the area received since Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Rt. 60 is closed between I-64 and Rainelle. The road is closed due to high water in the roadway until further notice. According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GCHSEM), the road will not be reopened until floodwaters recede enough for safety to be ensured.

GCHSEM also recommended all drivers avoid the road and find alternate routes until floodwaters lower and Rt. 60 is declared safe for travel.

In addition to Rt. 60, Anjean Road is closed from high waters, a rockslide caused Rainelle Golf Course to close, and there is High water all over the Rupert & Rainelle areas.

For more information about the damages and flooding in your area, check out 59News list of areas affected here.