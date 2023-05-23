UPDATE: 6:37 PM | CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) –The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management has reported Rt. 60 near Kieffer Road in Greenbrier County has reopened.

CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) — Rt. 60 near Kieffer Road in Greenbrier County has shut down after local law enforcement received a call of a vehicle accident.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management report Rt. 60 near Kieffer Road was shut down after a single-car accident. Greenbrier County Emergency Dispatch confirms Rupert Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene. One person was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital.

Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management advise to use alternate routes if you must travel through the area.