FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Around 200 RV and camper drivers are gathering together in Greenbrier County this week.

It is the Family Motor Coach Association’s third trip to southern West Virginia and they say even with all the traveling they do, Lewisburg is one town that keeps them all coming back.

“We love it! It is a gorgeous town. Everyone is so friendly,” said FMCA National President of Eastern States Gaye Young. “The shops are very quaint and you find some unique items here as well as some great restaurants.”

But attendees say the 200 RVs in attendance this weekend is actually only about half the size of a normal FMCA rally.

Young says high gas and diesel prices have really forced some families to cut down on RV travel.

“Fuel prices are keeping many people away from traveling. Otherwise, we would probably have another 150 plus R-V’s here,” said Young. “We were expecting low numbers, but we were hoping for more than 200.”

Young says her personal coach has a 150-gallon tank. And at six dollars a gallon plus diesel… filling up before a trip gets expensive fast.

But for those who could swing the extra few hundred dollars on gas, they’re enjoying a weekend of cornhole, kickball, concerts and more.

That’s the case for FMCA member Steve Mahanes and his wife Judy, who say they’d rather cut back in other areas to make up for high fuel prices than give up their summer camping trips.

“It hurts a lot of us. There were a lot of cancellations for this. There were a lot of cancellations up in Goshen (Indiana) where we had our last one. And there will be cancellations for the next one. But you either go enjoy yourself and live your life, or you let them keep you locked up at home. And my wife and I aren’t going to do that,” said Steve Mahanes.